Below are the Union County arrests for 07-01-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lassiter, David Scott
Arrest Date 07/01/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Lassiter, David Scott (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2900-BLK Taviston Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/1/2023 01:56.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Allen, Christopher James
Arrest Date 07/01/2023
Court Case 202303400
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Allen, Christopher James (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 1100-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2023 21:24.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Thompson, Melissa Faith
Arrest Date 07/01/2023
Court Case 202305009
Charge 1) Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Thompson, Melissa Faith (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3900-BLK Planters Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/1/2023 03:50.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S

Name Klakamp, Kameron Lee
Arrest Date 07/01/2023
Court Case 202305022
Charge Simple Assault, M (M),
Description Klakamp, Kameron Lee (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault, M (M), at 5800-BLK Coral Ridge Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/1/2023 21:35.
Arresting Officer Orlando, D C

Name Roseboro, Jamahrian Keavon
Arrest Date 07/01/2023
Court Case 202300541
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Roseboro, Jamahrian Keavon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1000-BLK Winnett Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/1/2023 06:57.
Arresting Officer Rogers, D

Name Allen, Christopher James
Arrest Date 07/01/2023
Court Case 202304355
Charge Criminal Summons (M),
Description Allen, Christopher James (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 1100-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2023 21:52.
Arresting Officer Horne, C