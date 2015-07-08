Below are the Union County arrests for 07-01-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lassiter, David Scott
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Lassiter, David Scott (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2900-BLK Taviston Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/1/2023 01:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Allen, Christopher James
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2023
|Court Case
|202303400
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Allen, Christopher James (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 1100-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2023 21:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Thompson, Melissa Faith
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2023
|Court Case
|202305009
|Charge
|1) Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Melissa Faith (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3900-BLK Planters Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/1/2023 03:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Klakamp, Kameron Lee
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2023
|Court Case
|202305022
|Charge
|Simple Assault, M (M),
|Description
|Klakamp, Kameron Lee (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault, M (M), at 5800-BLK Coral Ridge Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/1/2023 21:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Orlando, D C
|Name
|Roseboro, Jamahrian Keavon
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2023
|Court Case
|202300541
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Roseboro, Jamahrian Keavon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1000-BLK Winnett Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/1/2023 06:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, D
|Name
|Allen, Christopher James
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2023
|Court Case
|202304355
|Charge
|Criminal Summons (M),
|Description
|Allen, Christopher James (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 1100-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2023 21:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C