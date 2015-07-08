Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-02-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GAGUN, JIMMIE DARRELL
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|11/27/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|245
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-02 00:41:00
|Court Case
|23CR348516
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000
|Name
|BROWN, DAMIAN DONNELL
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|4/24/2001
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-02 13:26:00
|Court Case
|23CR348785
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|SEEGARS, JARVIS ISAAC
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|4/10/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-02 00:59:00
|Court Case
|23CR348535
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|WALKER, DEONDRE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|9/20/1994
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-02 16:04:00
|Court Case
|23CR348823
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|BROWN, JERRICA LANI
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|1/26/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-02 03:10:00
|Court Case
|23CR348553
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000
|Name
|ROSS, MATTHEW MARQUISE
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|9/9/1993
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-02 12:38:00
|Court Case
|23CR348825
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000