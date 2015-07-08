Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-02-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GAGUN, JIMMIE DARRELL
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 11/27/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-02 00:41:00
Court Case 23CR348516
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000

Name BROWN, DAMIAN DONNELL
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 4/24/2001
Height 6.1
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-02 13:26:00
Court Case 23CR348785
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 0

Name SEEGARS, JARVIS ISAAC
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 4/10/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-02 00:59:00
Court Case 23CR348535
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 5000

Name WALKER, DEONDRE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 9/20/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-02 16:04:00
Court Case 23CR348823
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0

Name BROWN, JERRICA LANI
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 1/26/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-02 03:10:00
Court Case 23CR348553
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000

Name ROSS, MATTHEW MARQUISE
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 9/9/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-02 12:38:00
Court Case 23CR348825
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000