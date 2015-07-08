Description

Foster, Michael Bernard (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 6) Expired Inspection (M), 7) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), 8) No Liability Insurance (M), and 9) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), at 7000-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 7/2/2023 15:09.