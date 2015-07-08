Below are the Union County arrests for 07-02-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Medisetty, Harish
Arrest Date 07/02/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
Description Medisetty, Harish (I /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/2/2023 01:43.
Arresting Officer Cowick, T A

Name Ellerbe, Brandon William
Arrest Date 07/02/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Ellerbe, Brandon William (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK E Wilson St/n Main St, Wingate, NC, on 7/2/2023 02:33.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J

Name Nye, Cameron Lane
Arrest Date 07/02/2023
Court Case 202305034
Charge 1) Possess Sched Ii (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Nye, Cameron Lane (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sched Ii (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1200-BLK New Town Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/2/2023 11:53.
Arresting Officer Price, J E

Name Thomas, Frederick Ricole
Arrest Date 07/02/2023
Court Case 202304362
Charge Criminal Summons (M),
Description Thomas, Frederick Ricole (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 400-BLK Morgan Mill Rd/mangum St, Monroe, NC, on 7/2/2023 14:23.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Foster, Michael Bernard
Arrest Date 07/02/2023
Court Case 202305038
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 6) Expired Inspection (M), 7) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), 8) No Liability Insurance (M), And 9) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M),
Description Foster, Michael Bernard (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 6) Expired Inspection (M), 7) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), 8) No Liability Insurance (M), and 9) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), at 7000-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 7/2/2023 15:09.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Giron, Melvin Otilelo
Arrest Date 07/02/2023
Court Case 202305048
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Giron, Melvin Otilelo (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2000-BLK Union Grove Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/2/2023 21:10.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S