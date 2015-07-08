Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-03-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WATSON, DONOVAN ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/18/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-03 07:40:00
Court Case
Charge Description NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name MCKNIGHT, BRITTANY SADE
Arrest Type
DOB 8/29/1994
Height 5.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-03 01:00:00
Court Case 22CR327870
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000

Name HARRIS, ANTONIO
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 8/12/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-03 03:37:00
Court Case 23CR349294-01
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 2000

Name TAYLOR, DAMONTE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 5/23/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-03 03:24:00
Court Case 23CR349541
Charge Description C/S POSS MJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 2500

Name KAMSON, RENO
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 12/10/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-03 02:30:00
Court Case 23CR349012-1
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (M)
Bond Amount 20000

Name WILLIAMS, TYVON NAHEEN
Arrest Type
DOB 5/5/2004
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-03 10:45:00
Court Case 23CR221087-1
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000