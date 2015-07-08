Below are the Union County arrests for 07-03-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jury, Jesse Thomas
Arrest Date 07/03/2023
Court Case 202304369
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Jury, Jesse Thomas (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2023 11:23.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Smith, Davon Eric
Arrest Date 07/03/2023
Court Case 202302699
Charge Child Abuse – Felony (F),
Description Smith, Davon Eric (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Felony (F), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2023 11:54.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Hamilton, Dandre Caprice
Arrest Date 07/03/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Hamilton, Dandre Caprice (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2023 12:16.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Rosario, Carlos Jonuel
Arrest Date 07/03/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Rosario, Carlos Jonuel (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2023 12:30.
Arresting Officer Parker, C S

Name Price, Michael Ray
Arrest Date 07/03/2023
Court Case 202304373
Charge Cruelty To Animals (F),
Description Price, Michael Ray (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Cruelty To Animals (F), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2023 13:01.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Harris, Kirkland Demond
Arrest Date 07/03/2023
Court Case 202305053
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Harris, Kirkland Demond (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 7000-BLK Fine Robe Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/3/2023 13:42.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C