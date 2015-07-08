Below are the Union County arrests for 07-03-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jury, Jesse Thomas
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2023
|Court Case
|202304369
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Jury, Jesse Thomas (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2023 11:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Smith, Davon Eric
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2023
|Court Case
|202302699
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Felony (F),
|Description
|Smith, Davon Eric (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Felony (F), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2023 11:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Hamilton, Dandre Caprice
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Hamilton, Dandre Caprice (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2023 12:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Rosario, Carlos Jonuel
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Rosario, Carlos Jonuel (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2023 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S
|Name
|Price, Michael Ray
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2023
|Court Case
|202304373
|Charge
|Cruelty To Animals (F),
|Description
|Price, Michael Ray (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Cruelty To Animals (F), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2023 13:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Harris, Kirkland Demond
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2023
|Court Case
|202305053
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Harris, Kirkland Demond (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 7000-BLK Fine Robe Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/3/2023 13:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C