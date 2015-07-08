Below are the Union County arrests for 07-04-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Guillen Guzman, Marco
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Guillen Guzman, Marco (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 2500-BLK Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 7/4/2023 00:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Hardin, Juston Carlie W
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Hardin, Juston Carlie W (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 2500-BLK E Monroe Expy, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/4/2023 20:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Hults, J T
|Name
|Callahan, Shannon William
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2023
|Court Case
|202304395
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Probation Violation) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Probation Violation) (M),
|Description
|Callahan, Shannon William (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(probation Violation) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(probation Violation) (M), at 600-BLK Euclid St, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2023 00:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Smith, Victoria Dawn
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2023
|Court Case
|202305052
|Charge
|Accessory After The Fact (F),
|Description
|Smith, Victoria Dawn (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Accessory After The Fact (F), at 500-BLK Bethphage Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2023 23:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Newton, Joshua Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Obstruction Of Justice (F),
|Description
|Newton, Joshua Dwayne (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Obstruction Of Justice (F), at 500-BLK Bethphage Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2023 05:09.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R
|Name
|Newton, Joshua Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2023
|Court Case
|202305052
|Charge
|Murder-First Deg (F),
|Description
|Newton, Joshua Dwayne (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Murder-first Deg (F), at 500-BLK Bethphage Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2023 23:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N