Below are the Union County arrests for 07-04-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Guillen Guzman, Marco
Arrest Date 07/04/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
Description Guillen Guzman, Marco (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 2500-BLK Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 7/4/2023 00:00.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Hardin, Juston Carlie W
Arrest Date 07/04/2023
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Hardin, Juston Carlie W (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 2500-BLK E Monroe Expy, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/4/2023 20:48.
Arresting Officer Hults, J T

Name Callahan, Shannon William
Arrest Date 07/04/2023
Court Case 202304395
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Probation Violation) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Probation Violation) (M),
Description Callahan, Shannon William (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(probation Violation) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(probation Violation) (M), at 600-BLK Euclid St, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2023 00:55.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Smith, Victoria Dawn
Arrest Date 07/04/2023
Court Case 202305052
Charge Accessory After The Fact (F),
Description Smith, Victoria Dawn (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Accessory After The Fact (F), at 500-BLK Bethphage Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2023 23:05.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Newton, Joshua Dwayne
Arrest Date 07/04/2023
Court Case
Charge Obstruction Of Justice (F),
Description Newton, Joshua Dwayne (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Obstruction Of Justice (F), at 500-BLK Bethphage Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2023 05:09.
Arresting Officer West, J R

Name Newton, Joshua Dwayne
Arrest Date 07/04/2023
Court Case 202305052
Charge Murder-First Deg (F),
Description Newton, Joshua Dwayne (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Murder-first Deg (F), at 500-BLK Bethphage Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2023 23:06.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N