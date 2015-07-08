Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-05-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SPENCER, CASEY JAMES
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 4/20/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-05 03:03:00
Court Case 23CR350924
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0

Name STEWART, MIKEL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 2/14/1998
Height 6.3
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-05 13:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name CREWS, ABDULQAWI MAJIED
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 6/16/1977
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-05 01:20:00
Court Case 23CR350945-1
Charge Description DISCHARGE WEAPON OCC PROP-CONVEY IN OPER
Bond Amount 0

Name PEAY, JERMAINE LAMONT
Arrest Type FELONY – CLASS C
DOB 6/27/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-05 13:38:00
Court Case 22CRS214879
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF
Bond Amount 20000

Name JOHNSON, ARIANA TANAE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/31/1999
Height 5.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-05 03:23:00
Court Case 23CR350928
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name WATSON, KYRA
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 7/28/2001
Height 5.3
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-05 13:41:00
Court Case 23CR298670-1
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 100000