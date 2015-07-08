Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-06-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LEWIS, JUWON MALCOLM
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 10/21/2003
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-06 07:36:00
Court Case 23CR351853-01
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE – AGG.PHYS.FORCE
Bond Amount 3000

Name MASON, KELSEY LANE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/26/1993
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-06 12:58:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, STEVEN MAURICE
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 1/17/1975
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-06 14:33:00
Court Case 23CR351892-01
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000

Name COLEMAN, TONY DEVELL
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 1/24/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-06 08:14:00
Court Case 23CR351870
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500

Name REYNOLDS, YUSEF AHMED
Arrest Type
DOB 6/21/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-06 13:04:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CLARK, JUWAN MAURICE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/10/1997
Height 6.4
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-06 14:52:00
Court Case 23CR702569-01
Charge Description
Bond Amount