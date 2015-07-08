Below are the Union County arrests for 07-06-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Norman, Shamarla Hallie
Arrest Date 07/06/2023
Court Case 202304437
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F),
Description Norman, Shamarla Hallie (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F), at 400-BLK Valley St, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2023 15:22.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 07-06-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 08:22, 7/6/2023 and 08:23, 7/6/2023. Reported: 08:23, 7/6/2023.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Staton, Joseph Alexander
Arrest Date 07/06/2023
Court Case 202304437
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Staton, Joseph Alexander (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK Valley St, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2023 15:24.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Palardy, Mark Roger
Arrest Date 07-06-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Palardy, Mark Roger (W /M/67) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 5200-BLK Moss Cove Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 19:00, 7/5/2023 and 08:53, 7/6/2023. Reported: 08:53, 7/6/2023.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Sarmiento, Melinda Irene
Arrest Date 07/06/2023
Court Case 202304438
Charge Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M),
Description Sarmiento, Melinda Irene (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), at 400-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2023 15:45.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Chambers, Carlton Deshawn
Arrest Date 07/06/2023
Court Case 202304443
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Of Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Chambers, Carlton Deshawn (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Of Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 400-BLK Valley St, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2023 17:37.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M