Below are the Union County arrests for 07-06-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Norman, Shamarla Hallie
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2023
|Court Case
|202304437
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F),
|Description
|Norman, Shamarla Hallie (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F), at 400-BLK Valley St, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2023 15:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|07-06-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 08:22, 7/6/2023 and 08:23, 7/6/2023. Reported: 08:23, 7/6/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Staton, Joseph Alexander
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2023
|Court Case
|202304437
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Staton, Joseph Alexander (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK Valley St, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2023 15:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Palardy, Mark Roger
|Arrest Date
|07-06-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Palardy, Mark Roger (W /M/67) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 5200-BLK Moss Cove Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 19:00, 7/5/2023 and 08:53, 7/6/2023. Reported: 08:53, 7/6/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Sarmiento, Melinda Irene
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2023
|Court Case
|202304438
|Charge
|Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M),
|Description
|Sarmiento, Melinda Irene (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), at 400-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2023 15:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Chambers, Carlton Deshawn
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2023
|Court Case
|202304443
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Of Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Carlton Deshawn (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Of Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 400-BLK Valley St, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2023 17:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M