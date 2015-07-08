Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-07-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PATTERSON, TRAVIS MARQUENCE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 11/4/1991
Height 6.1
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-07 05:03:00
Court Case 23CR236260
Charge Description SCHOOL ATTENDANCE LAW VIOLATION
Bond Amount 500

Name WHITE, TYRONE ALEXANDER
Arrest Type
DOB 5/31/1978
Height 6.3
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-07 14:17:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MORRISON, FREDDIE
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 12/27/1983
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-07 08:40:00
Court Case 23CR276394-1
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 20000

Name GRUNDY, JONIQUE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 5/26/1996
Height 5.3
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-07 11:37:00
Court Case 23CR351186
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
Bond Amount

Name WALKER, DELMARCUS
Arrest Type
DOB 9/24/2002
Height 6.2
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-07 10:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, THEODORE EMANUEL
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 7/16/1988
Height 5.04
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-07 00:00:00
Court Case 20CR232102
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 11500