Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-07-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PATTERSON, TRAVIS MARQUENCE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|11/4/1991
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-07 05:03:00
|Court Case
|23CR236260
|Charge Description
|SCHOOL ATTENDANCE LAW VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|WHITE, TYRONE ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/31/1978
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-07 14:17:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORRISON, FREDDIE
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|12/27/1983
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-07 08:40:00
|Court Case
|23CR276394-1
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|20000
|Name
|GRUNDY, JONIQUE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|5/26/1996
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-07 11:37:00
|Court Case
|23CR351186
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WALKER, DELMARCUS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/24/2002
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-07 10:19:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, THEODORE EMANUEL
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|7/16/1988
|Height
|5.04
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-07 00:00:00
|Court Case
|20CR232102
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|11500