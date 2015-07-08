Below are the Union County arrests for 07-07-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Harris, Vonetta Latoya
Arrest Date 07/07/2023
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Harris, Vonetta Latoya (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 1200-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2023 14:12.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Bines, Jerrick Lamont
Arrest Date 07/07/2023
Court Case 202304482
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Bines, Jerrick Lamont (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 500-BLK Morgan Mill Rd/purser Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2023 23:15.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Ryan Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
Arrest Date 07-07-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Ryan Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 800-BLK Dogwood Creek Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 10:30, 7/5/2023 and 09:01, 7/7/2023. Reported: 09:01, 7/7/2023.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Bartholow, Lila Suzanne
Arrest Date 07/07/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Bartholow, Lila Suzanne (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 15000-BLK Idlewild Rd, Stallings, NC, on 7/7/2023 14:27.
Arresting Officer Armand, L

Name Jackson, Kyle Dillon
Arrest Date 07/07/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Jackson, Kyle Dillon (A /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1300-BLK Kronas Cir, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/7/2023 23:22.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 07-07-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 09:53, 7/7/2023 and 09:54, 7/7/2023. Reported: 09:54, 7/7/2023.
Arresting Officer Eason, R