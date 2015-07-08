Below are the Union County arrests for 07-07-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Harris, Vonetta Latoya
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Harris, Vonetta Latoya (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 1200-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2023 14:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Bines, Jerrick Lamont
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2023
|Court Case
|202304482
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Bines, Jerrick Lamont (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 500-BLK Morgan Mill Rd/purser Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2023 23:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Ryan Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|07-07-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ryan Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 800-BLK Dogwood Creek Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 10:30, 7/5/2023 and 09:01, 7/7/2023. Reported: 09:01, 7/7/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Bartholow, Lila Suzanne
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Bartholow, Lila Suzanne (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 15000-BLK Idlewild Rd, Stallings, NC, on 7/7/2023 14:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Armand, L
|Name
|Jackson, Kyle Dillon
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Kyle Dillon (A /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1300-BLK Kronas Cir, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/7/2023 23:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|07-07-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 09:53, 7/7/2023 and 09:54, 7/7/2023. Reported: 09:54, 7/7/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R