Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-08-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LORANGER, TAVIAN SETH
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|1/19/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-08 02:42:00
|Court Case
|23CR353912
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|ALBRIGHT, WILLIAM LOUIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/30/1985
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-08 10:05:00
|Court Case
|22CR365054
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|PRICE, ZION
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/17/2002
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-08 00:47:00
|Court Case
|23CR353905
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|COVINGTON, SHAHEED DAESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/9/2004
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-08 13:13:00
|Court Case
|23CRS244026-1
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE WEAPON OCC PROP-CONVEY IN OPER
|Bond Amount
|200000
|Name
|HALLMON, RICCO ANTWON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/5/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-08 03:59:00
|Court Case
|23CR353935
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|JACKSON, SHARDAYE MECOLE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/14/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|252
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-08 15:28:00
|Court Case
|23CR354166-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|1000