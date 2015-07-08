Below are the Union County arrests for 07-08-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Parker, Trevor Jordan
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2023
|Court Case
|202304486
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Parker, Trevor Jordan (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 500-BLK Windy Dr/stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2023 00:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Baker, William Nathaniel
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2023
|Court Case
|202304510
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Baker, William Nathaniel (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 400-BLK S Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2023 21:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Genao-taveras, Lucia
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Genao-taveras, Lucia (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2023 01:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Marban-figueroa, O
|Name
|Hardwick, Daniel Mack
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2023
|Court Case
|202304515
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Hardwick, Daniel Mack (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2200-BLK Walters Division Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2023 23:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|Streeter, Dadrick Ja`quent
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2023
|Court Case
|202304487
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Streeter, Dadrick Ja`quent (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 2000-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2023 01:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Rosado-garay, Milton Omar
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2023
|Court Case
|202304514
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Rosado-garay, Milton Omar (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 300-BLK Bay St, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2023 23:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A