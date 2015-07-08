Below are the Union County arrests for 07-08-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Parker, Trevor Jordan
Arrest Date 07/08/2023
Court Case 202304486
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Parker, Trevor Jordan (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 500-BLK Windy Dr/stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2023 00:53.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Baker, William Nathaniel
Arrest Date 07/08/2023
Court Case 202304510
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Baker, William Nathaniel (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 400-BLK S Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2023 21:48.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Genao-taveras, Lucia
Arrest Date 07/08/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Genao-taveras, Lucia (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2023 01:24.
Arresting Officer Marban-figueroa, O

Name Hardwick, Daniel Mack
Arrest Date 07/08/2023
Court Case 202304515
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Hardwick, Daniel Mack (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2200-BLK Walters Division Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2023 23:09.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A

Name Streeter, Dadrick Ja`quent
Arrest Date 07/08/2023
Court Case 202304487
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Streeter, Dadrick Ja`quent (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 2000-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2023 01:37.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Rosado-garay, Milton Omar
Arrest Date 07/08/2023
Court Case 202304514
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Rosado-garay, Milton Omar (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 300-BLK Bay St, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2023 23:13.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A