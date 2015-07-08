Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-09-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SIMMONS, NIGEL XAVIER
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 12/19/1994
Height 6.2
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-09 03:08:00
Court Case 23CR354724
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – GUN (M)
Bond Amount 1000

Name MAECHTLE, DONALD EDWIN
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 8/19/1973
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-09 00:00:00
Court Case 23CR345791
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000

Name BANKHEAD, BOBBY DESHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/8/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-09 09:43:00
Court Case
Charge Description NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name FUENTES-RIVERA, JERRY RONALDO
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 12/16/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-09 15:57:00
Court Case 15CR0372215
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500

Name MIGUEL, RUBEN ANDRADE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 12/27/1965
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-09 04:03:00
Court Case 23CR350802
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
Bond Amount 0

Name MITCHELL, JOHN-ALEC GARNETT
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 5/24/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-09 01:13:00
Court Case 23CR354534
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0