Below are the Union County arrests for 07-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Machuca, Tracie Michelle
|Arrest Date
|07/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Larceny) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Larceny) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Larceny) (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Larceny) (F), 6) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Larceny) (F), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Shoplifting Concealment Goods) (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misdemeanor Larceny) (M), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misdemeanor Larceny) (M), And 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misdemeanor Larceny) (M),
|Description
|Machuca, Tracie Michelle (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(habitual Larceny) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(habitual Larceny) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(habitual Larceny) (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(habitual Larceny) (F), 6) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(habitual Larceny) (F), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(shoplifting Concealment Goods) (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misdemeanor Larceny) (M), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misdemeanor Larceny) (M), and 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misdemeanor Larceny) (M), at 400-BLK E Wilson St/smith St, Wingate, NC, on 7/9/2023 01:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Henry, J
|Name
|Geynovich, Maksim Yuryevich
|Arrest Date
|07/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Geynovich, Maksim Yuryevich (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2500-BLK Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 7/9/2023 03:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Jones, Ajani Dione
|Arrest Date
|07/09/2023
|Court Case
|202304523
|Charge
|Drunk & Disruptive (M),
|Description
|Jones, Ajani Dione (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2023 09:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Yagan, Mohamad Ghassan
|Arrest Date
|07/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Yagan, Mohamad Ghassan (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2023 14:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S
|Name
|Petty, Gary Thomas
|Arrest Date
|07/09/2023
|Court Case
|202305196
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Petty, Gary Thomas (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2023 15:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Bailey, R K
|Name
|Acatitlan, Bonifacio
|Arrest Date
|07/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Acatitlan, Bonifacio (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 300-BLK Cherio Ln, Marshville, NC, on 7/9/2023 16:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T