Charge

1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Larceny) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Larceny) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Larceny) (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Larceny) (F), 6) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Larceny) (F), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Shoplifting Concealment Goods) (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misdemeanor Larceny) (M), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misdemeanor Larceny) (M), And 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misdemeanor Larceny) (M),