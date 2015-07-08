Below are the Union County arrests for 07-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Machuca, Tracie Michelle
Arrest Date 07/09/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Larceny) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Larceny) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Larceny) (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Larceny) (F), 6) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Larceny) (F), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Shoplifting Concealment Goods) (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misdemeanor Larceny) (M), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misdemeanor Larceny) (M), And 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misdemeanor Larceny) (M),
Description Machuca, Tracie Michelle (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(habitual Larceny) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(habitual Larceny) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(habitual Larceny) (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(habitual Larceny) (F), 6) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(habitual Larceny) (F), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(shoplifting Concealment Goods) (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misdemeanor Larceny) (M), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misdemeanor Larceny) (M), and 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misdemeanor Larceny) (M), at 400-BLK E Wilson St/smith St, Wingate, NC, on 7/9/2023 01:14.
Arresting Officer Henry, J

Name Geynovich, Maksim Yuryevich
Arrest Date 07/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Geynovich, Maksim Yuryevich (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2500-BLK Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 7/9/2023 03:10.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Jones, Ajani Dione
Arrest Date 07/09/2023
Court Case 202304523
Charge Drunk & Disruptive (M),
Description Jones, Ajani Dione (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2023 09:38.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Yagan, Mohamad Ghassan
Arrest Date 07/09/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Yagan, Mohamad Ghassan (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2023 14:22.
Arresting Officer Parker, C S

Name Petty, Gary Thomas
Arrest Date 07/09/2023
Court Case 202305196
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Petty, Gary Thomas (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2023 15:59.
Arresting Officer Bailey, R K

Name Acatitlan, Bonifacio
Arrest Date 07/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Acatitlan, Bonifacio (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 300-BLK Cherio Ln, Marshville, NC, on 7/9/2023 16:37.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T