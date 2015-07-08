Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-10-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KETTER, ANTHONY MAURICE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/19/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-10 02:14:00
Court Case 23CR355287-01
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 0

Name RASHIDI, DARIUS ALVARADO
Arrest Type
DOB 8/21/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-10 05:00:00
Court Case 23CR355300
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name WORRELL, KURT ANTHONY
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 9/20/1995
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-10 00:00:00
Court Case 23CR702749
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 12000

Name WALLS, JESSE LASHAWN
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 7/14/1984
Height 5.10
Weight 181
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-10 08:28:00
Court Case 22CRS013512
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (FELONY)
Bond Amount 10000

Name ARUL, KADO VAEHA
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 12/1/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-10 00:07:00
Court Case 22CR722290-01
Charge Description GIVE/LEND/BORROW LIC PLATE
Bond Amount 1000

Name ROWDY, GREGORY
Arrest Type
DOB 9/15/1970
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-10 07:20:00
Court Case 23CR314668-1
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount