Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-10-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KETTER, ANTHONY MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/19/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-10 02:14:00
|Court Case
|23CR355287-01
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|RASHIDI, DARIUS ALVARADO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/21/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-10 05:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR355300
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|WORRELL, KURT ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|9/20/1995
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-10 00:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR702749
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|12000
|Name
|WALLS, JESSE LASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|7/14/1984
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|181
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-10 08:28:00
|Court Case
|22CRS013512
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (FELONY)
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|ARUL, KADO VAEHA
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|12/1/2001
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-10 00:07:00
|Court Case
|22CR722290-01
|Charge Description
|GIVE/LEND/BORROW LIC PLATE
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|ROWDY, GREGORY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/15/1970
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-10 07:20:00
|Court Case
|23CR314668-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount