Below are the Union County arrests for 07-10-2023.
|Name
|Dickman, Christopher Todd
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Dickman, Christopher Todd (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2000-BLK Garden View Ln, Matthews, NC, on 7/10/2023 22:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Stephens, G R
|Name
|Reed, Dixie Dawn
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Reed, Dixie Dawn (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/10/2023 23:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Love, Christopher Lynn
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Love, Christopher Lynn (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2023 08:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Polk, Mary Ann
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2023
|Court Case
|202304539
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause Order In Original Cj), (M),
|Description
|Polk, Mary Ann (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause Order In Original Cj), (M), at 1000-BLK Pine St, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2023 09:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Munson, Brittany Nicole
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Assault And Battery), M (M),
|Description
|Munson, Brittany Nicole (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (assault And Battery), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2023 11:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, C
|Name
|Marsh, Christopher Jule
|Arrest Date
|07-10-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Marsh, Christopher Jule (W /M/33) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 4208 E Hwy 218, Monroe, on 7/10/2023 8:32:37 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B