Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-11-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MOORE, KAITERRANCE NASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|8/19/2001
|Height
|5.08
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-11 00:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR237228-01
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|HOLDEN, SHAKA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/10/1991
|Height
|5.09
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-11 00:00:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCCRACKING, DIONTE ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|9/23/1997
|Height
|5.08
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-11 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CRS209744
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|NICHOLS, WILLIAM EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|4/16/1977
|Height
|6.01
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-11 00:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR005916
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|MURRAY, WILLIAM LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|9/10/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-11 08:08:00
|Court Case
|23CR339298
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|HARRIS, ROMANY RICHARD-LEE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|3/16/1992
|Height
|5.08
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-11 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR339026
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|4000