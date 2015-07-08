Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-11-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MOORE, KAITERRANCE NASHAWN
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 8/19/2001
Height 5.08
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-11 00:00:00
Court Case 23CR237228-01
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 10000

Name HOLDEN, SHAKA
Arrest Type
DOB 7/10/1991
Height 5.09
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-11 00:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCCRACKING, DIONTE ANTONIO
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 9/23/1997
Height 5.08
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-11 00:00:00
Court Case 22CRS209744
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 0

Name NICHOLS, WILLIAM EDWARD
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 4/16/1977
Height 6.01
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-11 00:00:00
Court Case 23CR005916
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500

Name MURRAY, WILLIAM LEWIS
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 9/10/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-11 08:08:00
Court Case 23CR339298
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000

Name HARRIS, ROMANY RICHARD-LEE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 3/16/1992
Height 5.08
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-11 00:00:00
Court Case 22CR339026
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 4000