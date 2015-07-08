Below are the Union County arrests for 07-11-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Emafo, Ebighe Andreas
|Arrest Date
|07/11/2023
|Court Case
|202304557
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Go Armed To Terror Of People (M), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Emafo, Ebighe Andreas (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Go Armed To Terror Of People (M), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2023 00:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Lindsay, Demetrice Alexander
|Arrest Date
|07/11/2023
|Court Case
|202304558
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Lindsay, Demetrice Alexander (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2200-BLK Walters Division Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2023 01:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Hogan, Gabriel Ray
|Arrest Date
|07/11/2023
|Court Case
|202304559
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hogan, Gabriel Ray (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1900-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2023 01:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Huffman, Alexander Samue
|Arrest Date
|07/11/2023
|Court Case
|202304561
|Charge
|Extradition/Fugitive Oth State (Pennsylvania), F (F),
|Description
|Huffman, Alexander Samue (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Extradition/fugitive Oth State (pennsylvania), F (F), at 2800-BLK Bravo Pl, Monroe, PA, on 7/11/2023 06:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Larkins, Denver Jacob
|Arrest Date
|07/11/2023
|Court Case
|202304093
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Larkins, Denver Jacob (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2023 09:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Wolfe, Amber Dale
|Arrest Date
|07/11/2023
|Court Case
|202305232
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Wolfe, Amber Dale (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1400-BLK Augustus Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2023 10:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Mangum, T J