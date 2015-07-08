Below are the Union County arrests for 07-11-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Emafo, Ebighe Andreas
Arrest Date 07/11/2023
Court Case 202304557
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Go Armed To Terror Of People (M), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Emafo, Ebighe Andreas (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Go Armed To Terror Of People (M), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2023 00:55.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Lindsay, Demetrice Alexander
Arrest Date 07/11/2023
Court Case 202304558
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Lindsay, Demetrice Alexander (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2200-BLK Walters Division Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2023 01:20.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Hogan, Gabriel Ray
Arrest Date 07/11/2023
Court Case 202304559
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hogan, Gabriel Ray (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1900-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2023 01:45.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Huffman, Alexander Samue
Arrest Date 07/11/2023
Court Case 202304561
Charge Extradition/Fugitive Oth State (Pennsylvania), F (F),
Description Huffman, Alexander Samue (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Extradition/fugitive Oth State (pennsylvania), F (F), at 2800-BLK Bravo Pl, Monroe, PA, on 7/11/2023 06:24.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Larkins, Denver Jacob
Arrest Date 07/11/2023
Court Case 202304093
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Larkins, Denver Jacob (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2023 09:03.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Wolfe, Amber Dale
Arrest Date 07/11/2023
Court Case 202305232
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Wolfe, Amber Dale (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1400-BLK Augustus Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2023 10:11.
Arresting Officer Mangum, T J