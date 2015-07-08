Below are the Union County arrests for 07-12-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ramsey, Jason John
Arrest Date 07/12/2023
Court Case 202305277
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Ramsey, Jason John (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/12/2023 15:51.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Polson, Christopher Leon
Arrest Date 07/12/2023
Court Case 202304586
Charge Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Polson, Christopher Leon (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 7/12/2023 11:11.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Hayes, James Dean
Arrest Date 07/12/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Comply With Child Support), M (M),
Description Hayes, James Dean (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(comply With Child Support), M (M), at 3400-BLK Stonegate Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2023 16:37.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Lapata, Christopher Robert
Arrest Date 07-12-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Lapata, Christopher Robert (W /M/56) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/us 74 Bypass, Stallings, on 7/12/2023.
Arresting Officer Pham, T L

Name Briningstool, Don K
Arrest Date 07/12/2023
Court Case 202302537
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Briningstool, Don K (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4900-BLK Little Sleepy Hollow Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/12/2023 17:36.
Arresting Officer Harlow, J L

Name Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg
Arrest Date 07-12-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg (C), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 03:46, 7/12/2023 and 03:47, 7/12/2023. Reported: 03:47, 7/12/2023.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S