Below are the Union County arrests for 07-12-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ramsey, Jason John
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2023
|Court Case
|202305277
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Ramsey, Jason John (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/12/2023 15:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Polson, Christopher Leon
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2023
|Court Case
|202304586
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Polson, Christopher Leon (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 7/12/2023 11:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Hayes, James Dean
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Comply With Child Support), M (M),
|Description
|Hayes, James Dean (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(comply With Child Support), M (M), at 3400-BLK Stonegate Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2023 16:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Lapata, Christopher Robert
|Arrest Date
|07-12-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lapata, Christopher Robert (W /M/56) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/us 74 Bypass, Stallings, on 7/12/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Pham, T L
|Name
|Briningstool, Don K
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2023
|Court Case
|202302537
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Briningstool, Don K (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4900-BLK Little Sleepy Hollow Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/12/2023 17:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Harlow, J L
|Name
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg
|Arrest Date
|07-12-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg (C), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 03:46, 7/12/2023 and 03:47, 7/12/2023. Reported: 03:47, 7/12/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S