Below are the Union County arrests for 07-13-2023.
|Name
|Ham, Karry Junior
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2023
|Court Case
|202304366
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Ham, Karry Junior (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 600-BLK First St, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2023 10:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Eubanks, Shelly Brock
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2023
|Court Case
|202305311
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Eubanks, Shelly Brock (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2500-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2023 22:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Mather, Noah Patrick
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2023
|Court Case
|202305290
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Mather, Noah Patrick (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2200-BLK Brandon Oaks Pkwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/13/2023 10:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Autry, Daniel Scott
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Autry, Daniel Scott (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 7/13/2023 23:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Hults, J T
|Name
|Hough, Mariah Shonte
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Stalking (M),
|Description
|Hough, Mariah Shonte (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2023 11:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Erker, Ryan Michael
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2023
|Court Case
|202300062
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Erker, Ryan Michael (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 2500-BLK E Monroe Expy, Stallings, NC, on 7/13/2023 04:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V