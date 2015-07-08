Below are the Union County arrests for 07-13-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ham, Karry Junior
Arrest Date 07/13/2023
Court Case 202304366
Charge Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
Description Ham, Karry Junior (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 600-BLK First St, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2023 10:12.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Eubanks, Shelly Brock
Arrest Date 07/13/2023
Court Case 202305311
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Eubanks, Shelly Brock (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2500-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2023 22:54.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Mather, Noah Patrick
Arrest Date 07/13/2023
Court Case 202305290
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Mather, Noah Patrick (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2200-BLK Brandon Oaks Pkwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/13/2023 10:41.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Autry, Daniel Scott
Arrest Date 07/13/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Autry, Daniel Scott (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 7/13/2023 23:39.
Arresting Officer Hults, J T

Name Hough, Mariah Shonte
Arrest Date 07/13/2023
Court Case
Charge Stalking (M),
Description Hough, Mariah Shonte (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2023 11:53.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Erker, Ryan Michael
Arrest Date 07/13/2023
Court Case 202300062
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Erker, Ryan Michael (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 2500-BLK E Monroe Expy, Stallings, NC, on 7/13/2023 04:10.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V