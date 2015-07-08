Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-14-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GLOVER, TRAYON LAMONT
Arrest Type
DOB 9/25/1987
Height 6.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-14 07:40:00
Court Case 23CR321465
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST WITH MOTOR VEHICLE-2 A
Bond Amount 5000

Name MCCAULEY, TREVONTA
Arrest Type
DOB 12/2/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-14 11:15:00
Court Case 22CRS343689-01
Charge Description ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Bond Amount 30000

Name HEDMAN, ROY EUGENE-LAVON
Arrest Type
DOB 10/14/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-14 05:27:00
Court Case 23CR358796-01
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 0

Name PETTUS, BRANDON
Arrest Type
DOB 4/30/1986
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-14 10:22:00
Court Case 23CR354794-01
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 0

Name HERNANDEZ, ERICA YANETH
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 6/22/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-14 07:50:00
Court Case 20CR056876
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 0

Name STINSON, JAYDEN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/30/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-14 12:00:00
Court Case 21CRS205881-01
Charge Description INDECENT LIBERTIES STUDENT (F)
Bond Amount 10000