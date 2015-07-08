Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-14-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GLOVER, TRAYON LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/25/1987
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-14 07:40:00
|Court Case
|23CR321465
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST WITH MOTOR VEHICLE-2 A
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|MCCAULEY, TREVONTA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/2/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-14 11:15:00
|Court Case
|22CRS343689-01
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
|Bond Amount
|30000
|Name
|HEDMAN, ROY EUGENE-LAVON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/14/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-14 05:27:00
|Court Case
|23CR358796-01
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|PETTUS, BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/30/1986
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-14 10:22:00
|Court Case
|23CR354794-01
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|HERNANDEZ, ERICA YANETH
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|6/22/1994
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-14 07:50:00
|Court Case
|20CR056876
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|STINSON, JAYDEN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/30/2001
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-14 12:00:00
|Court Case
|21CRS205881-01
|Charge Description
|INDECENT LIBERTIES STUDENT (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000