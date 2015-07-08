Below are the Union County arrests for 07-14-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Estevez, Kimberly Nmn
|Arrest Date
|07/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M),
|Description
|Estevez, Kimberly Nmn (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M), at 1900-BLK Waverly Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2023 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, C
|Name
|Newton, Jessica Ann
|Arrest Date
|07-14-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Newton, Jessica Ann (B /F/35) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 500-BLK Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 02:42, 7/14/2023. Reported: 02:42, 7/14/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Hunter, Sylvonna Maryah
|Arrest Date
|07/14/2023
|Court Case
|202304645
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Hunter, Sylvonna Maryah (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 600-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2023 12:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Walgreens VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|07-14-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walgreens VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 500-BLK Fincher St, Monroe, NC, between 05:49, 7/14/2023 and 05:57, 7/14/2023. Reported: 05:57, 7/14/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Swigart, Benjamin Rex
|Arrest Date
|07/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Swigart, Benjamin Rex (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2023 13:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Childs, C C
|Name
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle
|Arrest Date
|07-14-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 300-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 7/14/2023 and 07:57, 7/14/2023. Reported: 07:57, 7/14/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T