Below are the Union County arrests for 07-14-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Estevez, Kimberly Nmn
Arrest Date 07/14/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M),
Description Estevez, Kimberly Nmn (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M), at 1900-BLK Waverly Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2023 10:30.
Arresting Officer Caskey, C

Name Newton, Jessica Ann
Arrest Date 07-14-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Newton, Jessica Ann (B /F/35) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 500-BLK Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 02:42, 7/14/2023. Reported: 02:42, 7/14/2023.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Hunter, Sylvonna Maryah
Arrest Date 07/14/2023
Court Case 202304645
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Hunter, Sylvonna Maryah (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 600-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2023 12:22.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Walgreens VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 07-14-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Walgreens VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 500-BLK Fincher St, Monroe, NC, between 05:49, 7/14/2023 and 05:57, 7/14/2023. Reported: 05:57, 7/14/2023.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Swigart, Benjamin Rex
Arrest Date 07/14/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Swigart, Benjamin Rex (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2023 13:39.
Arresting Officer Childs, C C

Name City Of Monroe VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle
Arrest Date 07-14-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description City Of Monroe VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 300-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 7/14/2023 and 07:57, 7/14/2023. Reported: 07:57, 7/14/2023.
Arresting Officer Shea, T