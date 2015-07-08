Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-15-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GORDON, RYAN ANTHONY
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 9/18/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-15 02:04:00
Court Case 20CR716824-1
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000

Name DOLLISON, HOUSTON LEWIS
Arrest Type
DOB 12/5/1986
Height 5.5
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-15 07:12:00
Court Case 23CR359985-1
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 0

Name MORENO, JAZMINE MARTHA-ELIZABETH
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 11/13/1998
Height 5.1
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-15 03:00:00
Court Case 23CR359835
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000

Name ROSS, ANTASIA
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 7/2/1998
Height 5.4
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-15 11:55:00
Court Case 23CR359531-1
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0

Name STUART, KEVIN MORRISON
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 8/2/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-15 01:50:00
Court Case 23CR246146-1
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1500

Name DUNLAP, ROBERT ERVIN
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 11/12/1966
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-15 12:24:00
Court Case 23CR360017
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000