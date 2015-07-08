Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-15-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GORDON, RYAN ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|9/18/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-15 02:04:00
|Court Case
|20CR716824-1
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|DOLLISON, HOUSTON LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/5/1986
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-15 07:12:00
|Court Case
|23CR359985-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|MORENO, JAZMINE MARTHA-ELIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|11/13/1998
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-15 03:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR359835
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000
|Name
|ROSS, ANTASIA
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|7/2/1998
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-15 11:55:00
|Court Case
|23CR359531-1
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|STUART, KEVIN MORRISON
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|8/2/1980
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-15 01:50:00
|Court Case
|23CR246146-1
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|DUNLAP, ROBERT ERVIN
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|11/12/1966
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-15 12:24:00
|Court Case
|23CR360017
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000