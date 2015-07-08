Below are the Union County arrests for 07-15-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bowles, Sean Anthony
|Arrest Date
|07/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Bowles, Sean Anthony (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8000-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/hermitage Place Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/15/2023 22:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Hernandez, Randy
|Arrest Date
|07-15-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hernandez, Randy (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (202305336), at 1300 Wesley Chapel Rd/old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/15/2023 1:46:53 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Yat, Marcelo Leon
|Arrest Date
|07/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Yat, Marcelo Leon (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 1600-BLK Crowder Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/15/2023 00:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallis, S B
|Name
|Wyble, Jessica Leigh
|Arrest Date
|07/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Sell/Dis Tobacco Prod To Minor (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (No Operators License) (M),
|Description
|Wyble, Jessica Leigh (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (sell/dis Tobacco Prod To Minor (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (no Operators License) (M), at 4300-BLK Red Hook Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/15/2023 11:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, J E
|Name
|Britt, Jaylan Ellis
|Arrest Date
|07/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Britt, Jaylan Ellis (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at Columbus County Jail, Whiteville, NC, on 7/15/2023 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Escobar, Lisa Gail
|Arrest Date
|07/15/2023
|Court Case
|202304673
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Escobar, Lisa Gail (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny By Employees (F), at 2000-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/15/2023 15:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C