Below are the Union County arrests for 07-16-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Russ, Ami Oceane V
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2023
|Court Case
|202304687
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Russ, Ami Oceane V (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 2500-BLK Goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2023 00:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Sorenson, Kaitlyn Ciara
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Sorenson, Kaitlyn Ciara (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 200-BLK S High St/givens St, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/16/2023 01:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Helms, Larry Mac
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Ofa (Dwlr, Fict Reg, No Insurance) (M),
|Description
|Helms, Larry Mac (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Ofa (dwlr, Fict Reg, No Insurance) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2023 07:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Yossief, Yohannes Gerezgiher
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ, M (M),
|Description
|Yossief, Yohannes Gerezgiher (I /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 7/16/2023 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Stokes, Darrell Wayne
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Stokes, Darrell Wayne (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 7/16/2023 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Morris, Craig Steven
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Morris, Craig Steven (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2023 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E