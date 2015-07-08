Below are the Union County arrests for 07-16-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Russ, Ami Oceane V
Arrest Date 07/16/2023
Court Case 202304687
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
Description Russ, Ami Oceane V (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 2500-BLK Goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2023 00:55.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Sorenson, Kaitlyn Ciara
Arrest Date 07/16/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Sorenson, Kaitlyn Ciara (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 200-BLK S High St/givens St, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/16/2023 01:52.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Helms, Larry Mac
Arrest Date 07/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Ofa (Dwlr, Fict Reg, No Insurance) (M),
Description Helms, Larry Mac (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Ofa (dwlr, Fict Reg, No Insurance) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2023 07:09.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Yossief, Yohannes Gerezgiher
Arrest Date 07/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ, M (M),
Description Yossief, Yohannes Gerezgiher (I /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 7/16/2023 10:30.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Stokes, Darrell Wayne
Arrest Date 07/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Stokes, Darrell Wayne (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 7/16/2023 10:30.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Morris, Craig Steven
Arrest Date 07/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Morris, Craig Steven (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2023 11:00.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E