Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-17-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name AYCOTH, JASON LANDON
Arrest Type
DOB 1/28/1979
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-17 00:50:00
Court Case 23CR361031-01
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 20000

Name MCKINNEY, TAYLOR DANIELLE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/26/1996
Height 5.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-17 05:28:00
Court Case 23CR356815-1
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 0

Name HART, RAYMOND
Arrest Type
DOB 9/2/1952
Height 5.4
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-17 13:42:00
Court Case 23CR008070
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500

Name FREEMAN, MARVIN LOUIS
Arrest Type
DOB 4/21/1989
Height 5.5
Weight 161
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-17 00:43:00
Court Case 23CR297700
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 0

Name DIXON, JONATHAN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/19/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-17 10:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SANTOS, YASMIN
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 7/17/2000
Height 5.00
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-17 00:00:00
Court Case 22CRS209348
Charge Description C/S-SCH II- TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE
Bond Amount 0