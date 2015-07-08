Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-17-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|AYCOTH, JASON LANDON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/28/1979
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-17 00:50:00
|Court Case
|23CR361031-01
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|20000
|Name
|MCKINNEY, TAYLOR DANIELLE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/26/1996
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-17 05:28:00
|Court Case
|23CR356815-1
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|HART, RAYMOND
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/2/1952
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-17 13:42:00
|Court Case
|23CR008070
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|FREEMAN, MARVIN LOUIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/21/1989
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|161
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-17 00:43:00
|Court Case
|23CR297700
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|DIXON, JONATHAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/19/1985
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-17 10:09:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SANTOS, YASMIN
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|7/17/2000
|Height
|5.00
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-17 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CRS209348
|Charge Description
|C/S-SCH II- TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|0