Below are the Union County arrests for 07-17-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Beckham, Christopher Lynn
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Comm Threats, 2Nd Tres, Mis Larc) (M),
|Description
|Beckham, Christopher Lynn (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (comm Threats, 2nd Tres, Mis Larc) (M), at 1500-BLK Mcdonald Church Rd, Hoffman, NC, on 7/17/2023 13:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Brauda, T R
|Name
|Green, Albert Leroy
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 3) Financial Card Fraud (M), 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 5) Felony Conspiracy (F),
|Description
|Green, Albert Leroy (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 3) Financial Card Fraud (M), 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 5) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2023 10:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcmanus, C B
|Name
|Smith, Christopher Daniel
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2023
|Court Case
|22CRS050494
|Charge
|Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Smith, Christopher Daniel (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2023 13:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Marban-figueroa, O
|Name
|Newell, Brandy Nicole
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Cruelty To Animals) (M),
|Description
|Newell, Brandy Nicole (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (cruelty To Animals) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2023 12:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Hancock, Brian Emanuel
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2023
|Court Case
|202305385
|Charge
|Assault Detention Emp/Inflic Injury (F),
|Description
|Hancock, Brian Emanuel (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault Detention Emp/inflic Injury (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2023 14:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T
|Name
|Colon, Virgil Elio
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired), M (M),
|Description
|Colon, Virgil Elio (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2023 14:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Medlin, D D