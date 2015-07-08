Below are the Union County arrests for 07-17-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Beckham, Christopher Lynn
Arrest Date 07/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Comm Threats, 2Nd Tres, Mis Larc) (M),
Description Beckham, Christopher Lynn (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (comm Threats, 2nd Tres, Mis Larc) (M), at 1500-BLK Mcdonald Church Rd, Hoffman, NC, on 7/17/2023 13:00.
Arresting Officer Brauda, T R

Name Green, Albert Leroy
Arrest Date 07/17/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 3) Financial Card Fraud (M), 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 5) Felony Conspiracy (F),
Description Green, Albert Leroy (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 3) Financial Card Fraud (M), 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 5) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2023 10:57.
Arresting Officer Mcmanus, C B

Name Smith, Christopher Daniel
Arrest Date 07/17/2023
Court Case 22CRS050494
Charge Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Smith, Christopher Daniel (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2023 13:13.
Arresting Officer Marban-figueroa, O

Name Newell, Brandy Nicole
Arrest Date 07/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Cruelty To Animals) (M),
Description Newell, Brandy Nicole (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (cruelty To Animals) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2023 12:23.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Hancock, Brian Emanuel
Arrest Date 07/17/2023
Court Case 202305385
Charge Assault Detention Emp/Inflic Injury (F),
Description Hancock, Brian Emanuel (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault Detention Emp/inflic Injury (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2023 14:28.
Arresting Officer Kell, T

Name Colon, Virgil Elio
Arrest Date 07/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired), M (M),
Description Colon, Virgil Elio (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2023 14:44.
Arresting Officer Medlin, D D