Description

Green, Albert Leroy (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 3) Financial Card Fraud (M), 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 5) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2023 10:57.