Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-18-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KOHN, CHRISTOPHER DAMARION
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 6/4/2004
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-18 01:00:00
Court Case 23CR362008-01
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000

Name THOMPSON, SHANDRA NATOYA
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 12/2/1988
Height 5.3
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-18 10:09:00
Court Case 22CRS220610
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000

Name SAYLOR, HEATHER EDWARDS
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 6/16/1972
Height 5.0
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-18 13:25:00
Court Case 23CR362433
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, JAUNTAE JATERRIS
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 9/10/1993
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-18 02:36:00
Court Case 23CR361869
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name CONNOR, DAQUARIUS QUASHON
Arrest Type
DOB 8/20/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 154
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-18 12:46:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, MONTEZ DENARD
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 9/21/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-18 14:46:00
Court Case 21CRS207760
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – GUN (M)
Bond Amount 2000