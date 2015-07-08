Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-18-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KOHN, CHRISTOPHER DAMARION
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|6/4/2004
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-18 01:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR362008-01
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|THOMPSON, SHANDRA NATOYA
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|12/2/1988
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-18 10:09:00
|Court Case
|22CRS220610
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|SAYLOR, HEATHER EDWARDS
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|6/16/1972
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-18 13:25:00
|Court Case
|23CR362433
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMITH, JAUNTAE JATERRIS
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|9/10/1993
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-18 02:36:00
|Court Case
|23CR361869
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|CONNOR, DAQUARIUS QUASHON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/20/1995
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|154
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-18 12:46:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARRIS, MONTEZ DENARD
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|9/21/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-18 14:46:00
|Court Case
|21CRS207760
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – GUN (M)
|Bond Amount
|2000