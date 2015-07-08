Below are the Union County arrests for 07-19-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Chavis-turner, Jacob Timothy
Arrest Date 07/19/2023
Court Case 202304757
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 3) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Chavis-turner, Jacob Timothy (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 3) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 200-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2023 00:07.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Springs, Tomarius Wilson
Arrest Date 07/19/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Breaking Or Entering), F (F),
Description Springs, Tomarius Wilson (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (breaking Or Entering), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2023 07:25.
Arresting Officer Martin, K D

Name Mungo, Annette Bridges
Arrest Date 07/19/2023
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Mungo, Annette Bridges (B /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2300-BLK Kevinshire Ct, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2023 07:44.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Robles-ayona, Juan Carlos
Arrest Date 07/19/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Dss Court) (M),
Description Robles-ayona, Juan Carlos (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Court) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2023 08:50.
Arresting Officer Martin, W R

Name Lee, Briana Faye
Arrest Date 07/19/2023
Court Case 202305440
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Lee, Briana Faye (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 1000-BLK Stevens Pride Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/19/2023 00:35.
Arresting Officer Pressley, N R

Name Baker, Charles William
Arrest Date 07/19/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Dom. Crim Trespass (M),
Description Baker, Charles William (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Dom. Crim Trespass (M), at 400-BLK N. Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2023 10:40.
Arresting Officer Morelli, V P