Below are the Union County arrests for 07-19-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Chavis-turner, Jacob Timothy
|Arrest Date
|07/19/2023
|Court Case
|202304757
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 3) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Chavis-turner, Jacob Timothy (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 3) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 200-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2023 00:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Springs, Tomarius Wilson
|Arrest Date
|07/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Breaking Or Entering), F (F),
|Description
|Springs, Tomarius Wilson (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (breaking Or Entering), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2023 07:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D
|Name
|Mungo, Annette Bridges
|Arrest Date
|07/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Mungo, Annette Bridges (B /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2300-BLK Kevinshire Ct, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2023 07:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Robles-ayona, Juan Carlos
|Arrest Date
|07/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Dss Court) (M),
|Description
|Robles-ayona, Juan Carlos (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Court) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2023 08:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R
|Name
|Lee, Briana Faye
|Arrest Date
|07/19/2023
|Court Case
|202305440
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Lee, Briana Faye (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 1000-BLK Stevens Pride Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/19/2023 00:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, N R
|Name
|Baker, Charles William
|Arrest Date
|07/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Dom. Crim Trespass (M),
|Description
|Baker, Charles William (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Dom. Crim Trespass (M), at 400-BLK N. Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2023 10:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Morelli, V P