Below are the Union County arrests for 07-20-2023.

Name Strickland, Bruce Lee
Arrest Date 07/20/2023
Court Case
Charge Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Strickland, Bruce Lee (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2023 15:40.
Arresting Officer Hill, B A

Name Marsh, Raheem Antonio
Arrest Date 07/20/2023
Court Case
Charge Att Trafficking In Cocaine By Possession (F),
Description Marsh, Raheem Antonio (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Att Trafficking In Cocaine By Possession (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2023 10:45.
Arresting Officer Marino, K P

Name Ball, Gabriel Sierra
Arrest Date 07/20/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Felony (F) And 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
Description Ball, Gabriel Sierra (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Felony (F) and 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2023 15:50.
Arresting Officer Clark, K T

Name Knight, David Austin
Arrest Date 07/20/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Knight, David Austin (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK North Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2023 11:24.
Arresting Officer Carswell, K A

Name Burgess, Kala Renee
Arrest Date 07/20/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Accessory After The Fact (F) And 2) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Burgess, Kala Renee (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Accessory After The Fact (F) and 2) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2023 15:55.
Arresting Officer Price, C G

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 07-20-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 06:50, 7/20/2023 and 06:51, 7/20/2023. Reported: 06:51, 7/20/2023.
Arresting Officer Burton, B