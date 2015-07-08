Below are the Union County arrests for 07-20-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Strickland, Bruce Lee
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Strickland, Bruce Lee (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2023 15:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, B A
|Name
|Marsh, Raheem Antonio
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Att Trafficking In Cocaine By Possession (F),
|Description
|Marsh, Raheem Antonio (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Att Trafficking In Cocaine By Possession (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2023 10:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Marino, K P
|Name
|Ball, Gabriel Sierra
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Felony (F) And 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
|Description
|Ball, Gabriel Sierra (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Felony (F) and 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2023 15:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Clark, K T
|Name
|Knight, David Austin
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Knight, David Austin (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK North Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2023 11:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Carswell, K A
|Name
|Burgess, Kala Renee
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Accessory After The Fact (F) And 2) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Burgess, Kala Renee (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Accessory After The Fact (F) and 2) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2023 15:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, C G
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|07-20-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 06:50, 7/20/2023 and 06:51, 7/20/2023. Reported: 06:51, 7/20/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B