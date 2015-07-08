Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-21-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MARSHALL, SKYLER ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|8/19/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-21 00:06:00
|Court Case
|22CR054948-01
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|GAINEY, TRACEY NAPOLEON
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|5/17/1965
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-21 09:10:00
|Court Case
|23CR272629
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|BROWN, CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/22/1978
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-21 17:01:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BLACK, MARIANNA NASHAE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|7/25/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-21 02:10:00
|Court Case
|18R051635
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|JOHNSON, TRAVIS EZEKIELJOEL
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|7/4/1992
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-21 10:00:00
|Court Case
|21CR209892-1
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|CLARK, WESTIN
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|9/2/2003
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-21 12:05:00
|Court Case
|23CR365083-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|0