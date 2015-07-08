Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-21-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MARSHALL, SKYLER ALEXANDER
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 8/19/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-21 00:06:00
Court Case 22CR054948-01
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0

Name GAINEY, TRACEY NAPOLEON
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 5/17/1965
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-21 09:10:00
Court Case 23CR272629
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000

Name BROWN, CHARLES
Arrest Type
DOB 11/22/1978
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-21 17:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BLACK, MARIANNA NASHAE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 7/25/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-21 02:10:00
Court Case 18R051635
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 0

Name JOHNSON, TRAVIS EZEKIELJOEL
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 7/4/1992
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-21 10:00:00
Court Case 21CR209892-1
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000

Name CLARK, WESTIN
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 9/2/2003
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-21 12:05:00
Court Case 23CR365083-1
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 0