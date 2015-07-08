Below are the Union County arrests for 07-21-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Williams, Sean Tenille
Arrest Date 07/21/2023
Court Case 202305518
Charge Harassing Phone Call (M),
Description Williams, Sean Tenille (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 4600-BLK John Craig Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/21/2023 17:12.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Hubert, Lisa Marie
Arrest Date 07/21/2023
Court Case 202304810
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Hubert, Lisa Marie (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 7/21/2023 17:38.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Mittan, Scott Alan
Arrest Date 07/21/2023
Court Case 202305525
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mittan, Scott Alan (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5300-BLK Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2023 19:17.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Cameron, Randolph Morris
Arrest Date 07/21/2023
Court Case 202305526
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Expired Inspection (M), And 6) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Cameron, Randolph Morris (W /M/75) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Expired Inspection (M), and 6) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 2600-BLK W Monroe Expy, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2023 19:25.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Williams, Sean Tenille
Arrest Date 07/21/2023
Court Case
Charge Harassing Phone Call (M),
Description Williams, Sean Tenille (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2023 20:20.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Kirk, Patricia Faith
Arrest Date 07/21/2023
Court Case 202304815
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Kirk, Patricia Faith (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2023 20:21.
Arresting Officer Bower, L