Cameron, Randolph Morris (W /M/75) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Expired Inspection (M), and 6) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 2600-BLK W Monroe Expy, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2023 19:25.