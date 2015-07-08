Below are the Union County arrests for 07-21-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Williams, Sean Tenille
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2023
|Court Case
|202305518
|Charge
|Harassing Phone Call (M),
|Description
|Williams, Sean Tenille (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 4600-BLK John Craig Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/21/2023 17:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Hubert, Lisa Marie
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2023
|Court Case
|202304810
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Hubert, Lisa Marie (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 7/21/2023 17:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Mittan, Scott Alan
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2023
|Court Case
|202305525
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mittan, Scott Alan (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5300-BLK Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2023 19:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Cameron, Randolph Morris
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2023
|Court Case
|202305526
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Expired Inspection (M), And 6) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Cameron, Randolph Morris (W /M/75) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Expired Inspection (M), and 6) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 2600-BLK W Monroe Expy, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2023 19:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Williams, Sean Tenille
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Harassing Phone Call (M),
|Description
|Williams, Sean Tenille (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2023 20:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Kirk, Patricia Faith
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2023
|Court Case
|202304815
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Kirk, Patricia Faith (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2023 20:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L