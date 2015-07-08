Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-22-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PITTS, EUGENE ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/31/1980
|Height
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-22 08:53:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CUMMINGS, DONEEN ANGELA
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|10/15/1993
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-22 04:52:00
|Court Case
|23CR365188
|Charge Description
|FAILURE TO RETURN HIRED PROPERTY > $4000
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GONZALEZ, KAHLIL
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|2/14/1993
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-22 07:59:00
|Court Case
|23CR006487
|Charge Description
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|TOWNSEND-GRAHAM, JARED MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|12/25/2002
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-22 07:45:00
|Court Case
|23CR298006-1
|Charge Description
|CONSUME ALC BY 19/20
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GOULD, SHAVEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/5/1991
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-22 14:50:00
|Court Case
|23CR366068
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|MAXWELL, DEVON SHERMEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/15/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-22 00:14:00
|Court Case
|23CR365623-01
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|3000