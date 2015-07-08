Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-22-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PITTS, EUGENE ANTONIO
Arrest Type
DOB 8/31/1980
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-22 08:53:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CUMMINGS, DONEEN ANGELA
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 10/15/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-22 04:52:00
Court Case 23CR365188
Charge Description FAILURE TO RETURN HIRED PROPERTY > $4000
Bond Amount

Name GONZALEZ, KAHLIL
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 2/14/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-22 07:59:00
Court Case 23CR006487
Charge Description INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond Amount 500

Name TOWNSEND-GRAHAM, JARED MICHAEL
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 12/25/2002
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-22 07:45:00
Court Case 23CR298006-1
Charge Description CONSUME ALC BY 19/20
Bond Amount

Name GOULD, SHAVEL
Arrest Type
DOB 7/5/1991
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-22 14:50:00
Court Case 23CR366068
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0

Name MAXWELL, DEVON SHERMEL
Arrest Type
DOB 10/15/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-22 00:14:00
Court Case 23CR365623-01
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 3000