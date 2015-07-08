Below are the Union County arrests for 07-22-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Herzer, Simon Matthew
|Arrest Date
|07/22/2023
|Court Case
|202304822
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Herzer, Simon Matthew (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1500-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/22/2023 02:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Salmond, Samara Autumn
|Arrest Date
|07/22/2023
|Court Case
|202304823
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Salmond, Samara Autumn (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 7/22/2023 17:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Landa-vazquez, Luis-alberto
|Arrest Date
|07/22/2023
|Court Case
|202305532
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), 5) No Operators License (M), And 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Landa-vazquez, Luis-alberto (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), 5) No Operators License (M), and 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1500-BLK Concord Av/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/22/2023 03:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Blakeney, Shelton Louis
|Arrest Date
|07/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Blakeney, Shelton Louis (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 2300-BLK Hasty Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/22/2023 19:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclendon, B R
|Name
|Massey, Rasheen Dawquam
|Arrest Date
|07/22/2023
|Court Case
|202304823
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
|Description
|Massey, Rasheen Dawquam (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 7/22/2023 03:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Shultz, Issac Timothy
|Arrest Date
|07/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Shultz, Issac Timothy (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 200-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/22/2023 20:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T