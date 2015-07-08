Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-23-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GUARDADO-MOJICA, MILTON YOBANI
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 2/24/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-23 02:34:00
Court Case 23CR366592
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500

Name KPAIWOLO, MULBAH
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 4/23/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-23 13:51:00
Court Case 23CR366822
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LONG, RICHARD RICCO
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 3/23/1984
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-23 03:42:00
Court Case 23CR366503
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name OLIVER, MORGAN FRANCIS
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 4/6/2004
Height 5.3
Weight 114
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-23 14:49:00
Court Case 23CR225346
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500

Name SERAS, TIMOTHY CHRISTIAN
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 1/26/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-23 04:13:00
Court Case 22CRS205032
Charge Description C/S-SCH II- TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE
Bond Amount 100000

Name SALAZAR, SERGIO ALBERTO
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 1/4/1987
Height 5.5
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-23 12:38:00
Court Case 22CR364693-1
Charge Description RAPE OF A CHILD
Bond Amount 150000