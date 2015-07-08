Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-23-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GUARDADO-MOJICA, MILTON YOBANI
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|2/24/1986
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-23 02:34:00
|Court Case
|23CR366592
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|KPAIWOLO, MULBAH
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|4/23/2000
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-23 13:51:00
|Court Case
|23CR366822
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LONG, RICHARD RICCO
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|3/23/1984
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-23 03:42:00
|Court Case
|23CR366503
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|OLIVER, MORGAN FRANCIS
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|4/6/2004
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|114
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-23 14:49:00
|Court Case
|23CR225346
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|SERAS, TIMOTHY CHRISTIAN
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|1/26/1982
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-23 04:13:00
|Court Case
|22CRS205032
|Charge Description
|C/S-SCH II- TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|100000
|Name
|SALAZAR, SERGIO ALBERTO
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|1/4/1987
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-23 12:38:00
|Court Case
|22CR364693-1
|Charge Description
|RAPE OF A CHILD
|Bond Amount
|150000