Below are the Union County arrests for 07-23-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Helms, Larry Mac
Arrest Date 07/23/2023
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Helms, Larry Mac (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 700-BLK Liberty Rd, Gold Hill, NC, on 7/23/2023 08:40.
Arresting Officer Jacobs, L M

Name Cuthbertson, Carlos Clinton
Arrest Date 07/23/2023
Court Case 202305467
Charge 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Cuthbertson, Carlos Clinton (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 2100-BLK Cull Williams Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/23/2023 21:22.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Lee, Martin David
Arrest Date 07/23/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Lee, Martin David (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 3800-BLK Western Union School Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/23/2023 10:26.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Brewer, Amayia Tayia
Arrest Date 07/23/2023
Court Case 202304869
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Brewer, Amayia Tayia (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2023 22:21.
Arresting Officer Clarke, J W

Name Covington, Torey Dominke
Arrest Date 07/23/2023
Court Case
Charge Murder-First Deg (F),
Description Covington, Torey Dominke (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Murder-first Deg (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2023 11:01.
Arresting Officer Fultz, S

Name Middleton, Shanekia Monae
Arrest Date 07/23/2023
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Middleton, Shanekia Monae (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/23/2023 13:06.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A