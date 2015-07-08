Below are the Union County arrests for 07-23-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Helms, Larry Mac
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Helms, Larry Mac (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 700-BLK Liberty Rd, Gold Hill, NC, on 7/23/2023 08:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M
|Name
|Cuthbertson, Carlos Clinton
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2023
|Court Case
|202305467
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Cuthbertson, Carlos Clinton (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 2100-BLK Cull Williams Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/23/2023 21:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Lee, Martin David
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Lee, Martin David (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 3800-BLK Western Union School Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/23/2023 10:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Brewer, Amayia Tayia
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2023
|Court Case
|202304869
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Brewer, Amayia Tayia (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2023 22:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Covington, Torey Dominke
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Murder-First Deg (F),
|Description
|Covington, Torey Dominke (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Murder-first Deg (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2023 11:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, S
|Name
|Middleton, Shanekia Monae
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Middleton, Shanekia Monae (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/23/2023 13:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A