Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-24-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name REYES-CABRERA, SERGIO RUBEN
Arrest Type
DOB 9/7/1997
Height 5.11
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-24 00:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MARTIN, KENNON LENNELL
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 8/25/1985
Height 6.3
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-24 12:16:00
Court Case 23CR351413
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name JENNINGS, ISAIAH MALIK
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 9/25/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-24 07:15:00
Court Case 23CR367249-1
Charge Description FALSE IMPRISONMENT
Bond Amount 3000

Name BURGESS, JEREMY SCOTT
Arrest Type
DOB 6/22/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-24 12:46:00
Court Case 23CR366692-1
Charge Description LARCENY MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS
Bond Amount 10000

Name MCCRUM, MICHAEL ALLEN
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 12/3/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-24 08:11:00
Court Case 23CR340513-1
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
Bond Amount 30000

Name GONZALEZ, EDUARDO
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 3/21/1985
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-24 12:20:00
Court Case 23CR292200-1
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 15000