Below are the Union County arrests for 07-25-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lance, Doria Ann Burgess
|Arrest Date
|07/25/2023
|Court Case
|202304910
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Fict/Alt Title/Reg Card/Tag (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Expired/No Inspection (M),
|Description
|Lance, Doria Ann Burgess (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Fict/alt Title/reg Card/tag (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Expired/no Inspection (M), at 700-BLK Jerome St/english St, Monroe, NC, on 7/25/2023 22:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Burgos, Efrain Jr
|Arrest Date
|07/25/2023
|Court Case
|202304912
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Burgos, Efrain Jr (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/hanover Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/25/2023 22:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Marcelino, Pedro Medina
|Arrest Date
|07/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Marcelino, Pedro Medina (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 500-BLK Bivens St, Wingate, NC, on 7/25/2023 01:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J
|Name
|Ingram, Trevon Tyrell
|Arrest Date
|07/25/2023
|Court Case
|202304892
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Ingram, Trevon Tyrell (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 2700-BLK Mason St/n Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/25/2023 02:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Ingram, Trevon Tyrell
|Arrest Date
|07/25/2023
|Court Case
|202304891
|Charge
|Extradition/Fugitive Oth State (South Carolina), F (F),
|Description
|Ingram, Trevon Tyrell (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Extradition/fugitive Oth State (south Carolina), F (F), at 2700-BLK Mason St/n Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/25/2023 01:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Nivens, Steven Lamont
|Arrest Date
|07/25/2023
|Court Case
|202304894
|Charge
|Harassing Phone Call (M),
|Description
|Nivens, Steven Lamont (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/25/2023 10:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C