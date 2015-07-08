Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-26-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MORGAN, JADEN DONTAVIOUS
Arrest Type
DOB 6/16/2003
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-26 01:47:00
Court Case 23CR702875-01
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – GUN (M)
Bond Amount 500

Name ANDRADES, LUCIAN NATHANIEL
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 6/4/2001
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-26 12:00:00
Court Case 23CR231404
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500

Name SUDAN, NEFFERTITI ASKIA
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 8/17/1960
Height 5.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-26 01:40:00
Court Case 23CR368943
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500

Name MASSEY, MARTIN
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 9/13/1997
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-26 12:25:00
Court Case 23CR369240-01
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 1000

Name ALLEN, JAMAL DAVIS
Arrest Type
DOB 5/7/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 179
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-26 01:38:00
Court Case 23CR368960-01
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST WITH MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 0

Name REID, NYONTI WAYZON
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 2/1/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-26 10:28:00
Court Case 23CR369258
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0