Below are the Union County arrests for 07-26-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Coley, Christopher Michael
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (M) (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Coley, Christopher Michael (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (m) (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 9200-BLK Mini Ranch Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/26/2023 15:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Miles, J E
|Name
|Bryant, Jennifer Ann
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Dss Court), M (M),
|Description
|Bryant, Jennifer Ann (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Court), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2023 09:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Brown, Norma Jean
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Financial Card Fraud (F) And 2) Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Brown, Norma Jean (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Financial Card Fraud (F) and 2) Financial Card Theft (F), at 1300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2023 15:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|Hall, Antoine
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2023
|Court Case
|202304924
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Hall, Antoine (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 4300-BLK High Shoals Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2023 16:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, B F
|Name
|Hall, Antoine
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2023
|Court Case
|202304926
|Charge
|Murder-First Deg (F),
|Description
|Hall, Antoine (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Murder-first Deg (F), at 4300-BLK High Shoals Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2023 16:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Hall, Antoine James
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault Leo/Inflic Injury (F) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Hall, Antoine James (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at Unk, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2023 17:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, B F