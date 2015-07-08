Description

Coley, Christopher Michael (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (m) (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 9200-BLK Mini Ranch Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/26/2023 15:04.