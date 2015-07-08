Below are the Union County arrests for 07-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcgriff, Zamaria Lenor
Arrest Date 07/27/2023
Court Case
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Mcgriff, Zamaria Lenor (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 400-BLK Riggins St, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2023 10:38.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Sims, Tony Christopher
Arrest Date 07/27/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Conceal Handgun Permit Viol (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 5) Left Of Center (M),
Description Sims, Tony Christopher (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Conceal Handgun Permit Viol (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 5) Left Of Center (M), at Nc 200, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2023 00:33.
Arresting Officer Parker, C S

Name Carter, Gary Wayne
Arrest Date 07/27/2023
Court Case
Charge Show Cause (M),
Description Carter, Gary Wayne (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 7/27/2023 11:30.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Blackburn, Charlie Faith
Arrest Date 07/27/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Blackburn, Charlie Faith (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us-74, NC, on 7/27/2023 00:36.
Arresting Officer Parker, C S

Name Blakeney, Shamaris Dominique
Arrest Date 07/27/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Child Under 12 (M),
Description Blakeney, Shamaris Dominique (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Child Under 12 (M), at 400-BLK 400 N Main St, SC, on 7/27/2023 12:58.
Arresting Officer Mcmanus, C B

Name Bartlett, Kathleen Suzanne
Arrest Date 07/27/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Child Support), M (M),
Description Bartlett, Kathleen Suzanne (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (child Support), M (M), at 4500-BLK Canal Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/27/2023 08:49.
Arresting Officer Jacobs, L M