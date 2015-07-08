Below are the Union County arrests for 07-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcgriff, Zamaria Lenor
|Arrest Date
|07/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Mcgriff, Zamaria Lenor (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 400-BLK Riggins St, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2023 10:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Sims, Tony Christopher
|Arrest Date
|07/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Conceal Handgun Permit Viol (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 5) Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Sims, Tony Christopher (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Conceal Handgun Permit Viol (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 5) Left Of Center (M), at Nc 200, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2023 00:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S
|Name
|Carter, Gary Wayne
|Arrest Date
|07/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Carter, Gary Wayne (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 7/27/2023 11:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Blackburn, Charlie Faith
|Arrest Date
|07/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Blackburn, Charlie Faith (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us-74, NC, on 7/27/2023 00:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S
|Name
|Blakeney, Shamaris Dominique
|Arrest Date
|07/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Child Under 12 (M),
|Description
|Blakeney, Shamaris Dominique (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Child Under 12 (M), at 400-BLK 400 N Main St, SC, on 7/27/2023 12:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcmanus, C B
|Name
|Bartlett, Kathleen Suzanne
|Arrest Date
|07/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Child Support), M (M),
|Description
|Bartlett, Kathleen Suzanne (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (child Support), M (M), at 4500-BLK Canal Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/27/2023 08:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M