Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-28-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WALLACE, ROBERT LEE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/26/1983
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|191
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-28 06:20:00
|Court Case
|23CR370319
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|THOMAS, TRAVIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/15/1968
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-28 12:32:00
|Court Case
|22CR050464
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|MONTGOMERY, AMARI
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/20/2002
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-28 10:36:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CONYERS, RASEAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/28/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|152
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-28 18:09:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DABESTANI, ROBERT MANCINO
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|11/13/1981
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-28 06:17:00
|Court Case
|23CR370910
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|TOTTEN, CHASITY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/3/1993
|Height
|5.02
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-28 00:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR00864
|Charge Description
|PROBATION VIOLATION – OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|0