Description

Jimenez, Ruben Espino (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Fail To Appear Misd 1(1st Deg Tresp./ Fail Ped Right Of Way) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2023 11:23.