Below are the Union County arrests for 07-28-2023.
|Name
|Blakeney, Titus
|Arrest Date
|07/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Blakeney, Titus (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, B A
|Name
|Colman, Samantha Lynn
|Arrest Date
|07/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Colman, Samantha Lynn (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at U Turn/e Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/28/2023 01:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Hannah, S A
|Name
|Todd, Claudia Isabelle
|Arrest Date
|07/28/2023
|Court Case
|202304132
|Charge
|Uttering Forged Instrument (F),
|Description
|Todd, Claudia Isabelle (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Uttering Forged Instrument (F), at 1300-BLK Gainsborough Dr, Stallings, NC, on 7/28/2023 09:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|Mcgrady, Joshua Kevin
|Arrest Date
|07/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking And Or Entering (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
|Description
|Mcgrady, Joshua Kevin (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2023 10:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcmanus, C B
|Name
|Jimenez, Ruben Espino
|Arrest Date
|07/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Fail To Appear Misd 1(1St Deg Tresp./ Fail Ped Right Of Way) (M),
|Description
|Jimenez, Ruben Espino (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Fail To Appear Misd 1(1st Deg Tresp./ Fail Ped Right Of Way) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2023 11:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcmanus, C B
|Name
|Stafford, Philip Jr
|Arrest Date
|07/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Imparied), M (M),
|Description
|Stafford, Philip Jr (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Imparied), M (M), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 7/28/2023 13:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L