Below are the Union County arrests for 07-28-2023.

Name Blakeney, Titus
Arrest Date 07/28/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Blakeney, Titus (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2023 20:00.
Arresting Officer Hill, B A

Name Colman, Samantha Lynn
Arrest Date 07/28/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Colman, Samantha Lynn (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at U Turn/e Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/28/2023 01:18.
Arresting Officer Hannah, S A

Name Todd, Claudia Isabelle
Arrest Date 07/28/2023
Court Case 202304132
Charge Uttering Forged Instrument (F),
Description Todd, Claudia Isabelle (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Uttering Forged Instrument (F), at 1300-BLK Gainsborough Dr, Stallings, NC, on 7/28/2023 09:22.
Arresting Officer Eklund, B T

Name Mcgrady, Joshua Kevin
Arrest Date 07/28/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
Description Mcgrady, Joshua Kevin (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2023 10:22.
Arresting Officer Mcmanus, C B

Name Jimenez, Ruben Espino
Arrest Date 07/28/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Fail To Appear Misd 1(1St Deg Tresp./ Fail Ped Right Of Way) (M),
Description Jimenez, Ruben Espino (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Fail To Appear Misd 1(1st Deg Tresp./ Fail Ped Right Of Way) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2023 11:23.
Arresting Officer Mcmanus, C B

Name Stafford, Philip Jr
Arrest Date 07/28/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Imparied), M (M),
Description Stafford, Philip Jr (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Imparied), M (M), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 7/28/2023 13:00.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L