Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-29-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MILES, CHRISTOPHER BRENT
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|8/30/2001
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-29 09:58:00
|Court Case
|23CR365815
|Charge Description
|SECRET PEEPING – MISD
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|BRUMFIELD, TANNER BENJAMIN
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|5/16/2001
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-29 00:45:00
|Court Case
|23CR371656-1
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|WALKER, MALIK RAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|7/22/2000
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|182
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-29 09:52:00
|Court Case
|23CR370989-01
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|SPEARS, DARKIA SONTIONNA
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|12/24/1994
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|153
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-29 01:40:00
|Court Case
|23CR371620-01
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000
|Name
|ADON, ABRAHAM
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|10/23/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-29 11:17:00
|Court Case
|23CRS000646
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST WITH MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|WASHINGTON, BREJAI YVETTE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|9/25/1996
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-07-29 00:30:00
|Court Case
|23CR371635
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|0