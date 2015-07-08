Below are the Union County arrests for 07-29-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Solis-gonzalez, Jorge Alberto
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2023
|Court Case
|202305721
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Solis-gonzalez, Jorge Alberto (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/29/2023 22:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Watts, Astrid Eugene
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2023
|Court Case
|202305703
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Watts, Astrid Eugene (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 4700-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, SC, on 7/29/2023 01:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Bodo, Landon Maximus
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2023
|Court Case
|202300633
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Follow Too Closely (M),
|Description
|Bodo, Landon Maximus (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Follow Too Closely (M), at 1100-BLK Encore Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/29/2023 01:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Winfrey, Stephanie Ann
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Winfrey, Stephanie Ann (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 8100-BLK Aqueduct Ct, Charlotte, NC, on 7/29/2023 03:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Gobey, B F
|Name
|Dugger, Gavin James
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Dugger, Gavin James (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/29/2023 12:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Fonseca, Victoria Maria
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2023
|Court Case
|202305711
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Fonseca, Victoria Maria (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4800-BLK Farmview Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/29/2023 12:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Orlando, D C