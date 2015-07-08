Description

Dugger, Gavin James (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/29/2023 12:20.