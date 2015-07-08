Below are the Union County arrests for 07-29-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Solis-gonzalez, Jorge Alberto
Arrest Date 07/29/2023
Court Case 202305721
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Solis-gonzalez, Jorge Alberto (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/29/2023 22:29.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Watts, Astrid Eugene
Arrest Date 07/29/2023
Court Case 202305703
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
Description Watts, Astrid Eugene (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 4700-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, SC, on 7/29/2023 01:27.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Bodo, Landon Maximus
Arrest Date 07/29/2023
Court Case 202300633
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Follow Too Closely (M),
Description Bodo, Landon Maximus (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Follow Too Closely (M), at 1100-BLK Encore Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/29/2023 01:56.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Winfrey, Stephanie Ann
Arrest Date 07/29/2023
Court Case
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Winfrey, Stephanie Ann (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 8100-BLK Aqueduct Ct, Charlotte, NC, on 7/29/2023 03:23.
Arresting Officer Gobey, B F

Name Dugger, Gavin James
Arrest Date 07/29/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Dugger, Gavin James (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/29/2023 12:20.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Fonseca, Victoria Maria
Arrest Date 07/29/2023
Court Case 202305711
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Fonseca, Victoria Maria (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4800-BLK Farmview Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/29/2023 12:41.
Arresting Officer Orlando, D C