Below are the Union County arrests for 07-30-2023.

Name Castillo-palomo, Hector
Arrest Date 07/30/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Castillo-palomo, Hector (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at Us 74 E Main St, on 7/30/2023 00:19.
Arresting Officer Hill, B A

Name Martinez-nava, Carlos John
Arrest Date 07/30/2023
Court Case 202305015
Charge Fail To Appear (Probation Violation), M (M),
Description Martinez-nava, Carlos John (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (probation Violation), M (M), at 500-BLK Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2023 00:20.
Arresting Officer Lopez, S

Name Perez-rangel, Renee
Arrest Date 07/30/2023
Court Case 202305016
Charge 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Ccw (M),
Description Perez-rangel, Renee (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Ccw (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/30/2023 01:05.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Gonzalez-herrera, Jose Emilio
Arrest Date 07/30/2023
Court Case 202305727
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 4) No Operators License (M),
Description Gonzalez-herrera, Jose Emilio (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 4) No Operators License (M), at 1400-BLK Stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2023 02:29.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Martinez, Elmer Calix
Arrest Date 07/30/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
Description Martinez, Elmer Calix (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 4100-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2023 03:29.
Arresting Officer Gobey, B F

Name Smith, Rodney Maurice
Arrest Date 07/30/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Smith, Rodney Maurice (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2023 06:51.
Arresting Officer Cowick, T A