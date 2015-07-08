Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-31-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name THOMAS, DAWN TAYLOR
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 12/17/1966
Height 5.2
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-31 02:45:00
Court Case 23CR373080-1
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount 2500

Name MORRIS, JALYSSA NICOLE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 5/4/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-31 11:18:00
Court Case 23CR219175
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500

Name STITT, JONATHAN MARQUIS
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 1/27/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-31 15:46:00
Court Case 23CR373558-1
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 30000

Name HAMILTON, DARRIAN JERRELL
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 6/4/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-31 01:14:00
Court Case 23CR373109-1
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 5000

Name BOONE, JAHEIM
Arrest Type
DOB 12/7/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-31 13:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HOFF, ABDUL-HASSAN JAMAAL-MUSTAFA
Arrest Type
DOB 3/23/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-31 01:57:00
Court Case 23CR373075
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 0