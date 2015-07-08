Description

Morrison, Natetavon Lamontay (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dangerous Drugs (M), 2) Fel Hit/run Injury (F), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Failure To Yield Serious Injury (M), at 100-BLK N Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, SC, on 7/31/2023 15:05.