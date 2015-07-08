Below are the Union County arrests for 07-31-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thompson, Kenneth Keith
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2023
|Court Case
|202305031
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Kenneth Keith (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK E Phifer St/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2023 03:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Morrison, Natetavon Lamontay
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dangerous Drugs (M), 2) Fel Hit/Run Injury (F), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Failure To Yield Serious Injury (M),
|Description
|Morrison, Natetavon Lamontay (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dangerous Drugs (M), 2) Fel Hit/run Injury (F), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Failure To Yield Serious Injury (M), at 100-BLK N Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, SC, on 7/31/2023 15:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Laney, Shannon Marie
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2023
|Court Case
|202305031
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Laney, Shannon Marie (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK E Phifer St/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2023 03:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Stevenson, Michael
|Arrest Date
|07-31-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Stevenson, Michael (B /M/63) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 299 E Jefferson St/n Church St, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2023 10:16:25 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|Howard, Hillary Lynette
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2023
|Court Case
|202305031
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Howard, Hillary Lynette (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK E Phifer St/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2023 03:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery
|Arrest Date
|07-31-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery (C), at [Address], on 00:54, 7/31/2023. Reported: 00:54, 7/31/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D