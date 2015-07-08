Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-01-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MOORE, MICHAEL SHANE
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 3/31/1974
Height 5.08
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-01 00:00:00
Court Case 23CR357882-01
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 20000

Name SOLOMON, NATHAN ALLEN
Arrest Type
DOB 12/17/1981
Height 6.2
Weight 178
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-01 10:03:00
Court Case 23CR346741
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500

Name DAVIS, BRYAN CURTIS
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 9/22/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-01 02:09:00
Court Case 22CRS223260
Charge Description PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 5000

Name GREEN, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Arrest Type
DOB 3/26/1995
Height 6.2
Weight 169
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-01 13:21:00
Court Case 23CR348329
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 0

Name MCCOY, MAYA NICOLE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 2/11/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-01 00:57:00
Court Case 23CR373840
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0

Name HINSON, AMORY DEMEK
Arrest Type
DOB 10/16/2002
Height 5.07
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-01 00:00:00
Court Case 22CRS200969
Charge Description ATTEMPTED ROBBERY WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPO
Bond Amount 0