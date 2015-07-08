Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-01-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MOORE, MICHAEL SHANE
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|3/31/1974
|Height
|5.08
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-01 00:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR357882-01
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|20000
|Name
|SOLOMON, NATHAN ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/17/1981
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|178
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-01 10:03:00
|Court Case
|23CR346741
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|DAVIS, BRYAN CURTIS
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|9/22/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-01 02:09:00
|Court Case
|22CRS223260
|Charge Description
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|GREEN, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/26/1995
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|169
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-01 13:21:00
|Court Case
|23CR348329
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|MCCOY, MAYA NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|2/11/1996
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-01 00:57:00
|Court Case
|23CR373840
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|HINSON, AMORY DEMEK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/16/2002
|Height
|5.07
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-01 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CRS200969
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED ROBBERY WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPO
|Bond Amount
|0